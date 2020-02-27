Home

Linda L. Swisher


1947 - 2020
Linda L. Swisher Obituary
WARRIORS MARK - Linda L. Swisher, 72, of Warriors Mark, died on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at her home.

Born on Nov. 14, 1947 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Elmer A. and Mildred E. (Carney) Herr. She married Lawrence J. Swisher on June 15, 1991 in Philipsburg; he survives at home.

She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Tyrone.

Linda had worked for Health South in Pleasant Gap, Charles Navasky in Philipsburg, and the former Pole Star Plastics in State College. She was a 1966 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alice Demko; and four brothers, James Herr, Elmer Herr, Charles Herr and Edward Herr.

Along with her husband, she is survived by two sons, Daniel R. Kent and his wife Cindy of Morrisdale, and Gregory L. Kent of Morrisdale; one sister, Carol Baney of Hyde and her husband Kenneth; four grandchildren, Joshua, Christopher, Dustin, and Tara; and four great-grandchildren, Haley, Neveah, Kylie and Aven.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Kenneth Patterson officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
