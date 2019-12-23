|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Linda L. Teats, 69, a guest of Windy Hill Village of Presbyterian Homes, Philipsburg went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the home.
Born Sept. 10, 1950 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Sue (Batcho) Chelton.
On Aug. 9, 1975, in the Lanse Free Church, Lanse, she wed William C. Teats who survives in Philipsburg.
Also surviving are her sons, William J. Teats of Northeast, James E. Chelton and wife Kimberly of Winburne; her grandchildren, Becky, Kady, Zack, Madysen, Aryannah, and Anthony; and a great-grandson, Waylon; her siblings, Richard Chelton and wife Linda of Ricon, Ga., Janis Stiner of Palm Coast, Fla., Charles Stiner of Silver Springs, Fla., Barbara Brown and husband Dennis of Grassflat, Kenneth Chelton and wife Cindy of Winburne, Eleanor Hess and husband Tim of Clearfield, and Darlene Maines of Philipsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded by her sisters, Gloria Jean Chelton and Mary Walden.
Linda had been a member of the former Winburne Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Winburne. She was a homemaker and had worked for Navasky's Clothing Factory, Philipsburg and she had been a member of the Winburne Vol. Fire Co. and Fire Police.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with Pastor Sue Wilson Radel officiating.
Her final resting place will be at Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Winburne Vol. Fire Co., P.O. Box 244, Winburne, PA 16879.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019