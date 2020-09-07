1/
LOIS ANN (WEISS) TUBBS
1944 - 2020
CURWENSVILLE - Funeral services will be held at Zion Baptist Church, Irvona, on Thursday at 11 a.m. for Lois Ann (Weiss) Tubbs, 76, of Curwensville RD, who died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at home with her family around her.

The Rev. Richard Engle will officiate.

Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery, Irvona RD.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Lloyd Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona and at the church on Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

Born April 29, 1944 in Pottstown, she was a daughter of Alton O. and Nina A. (Barr) Weiss.

She graduated in 1962 from Boyertown High School before attending Lancaster Bible College where she met her husband, Vern L. Tubbs in the registration line on the first day of class. They were married at Limerick Chapel, near Pottstown, in a double wedding with her sister Nina Mae and her husband, Dennis Maxwell, on Aug. 29, 1964. Mrs. Tubbs worked diligently as a homemaker, bookkeeper for the family farm, and as a sales representative for Woodmen of the World. She was an active member of Zion Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and choir member for many years.

Mrs. Tubbs is survived by her husband, Vern; three sons, Vern L. Tubbs Jr. of Bryson City, N.C., Robbie L. Tubbs of Curwensville RD, Daniel L. Tubbs of Norfolk, Va.; one daughter, Susan J. (Tubbs) Canady of Grand Island, Neb.; three foster-daughters, Patricia Barrett, Teresa Barrett, and Angela Barrett; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Nina M. (Weiss) Maxwell of Chesterfield, Va. and MaryBeth (Weiss) Hallman of Pottstown.

She was preceded in death by her father in 200; her mother in 1963; and her older brother, Alton B. Weiss in 2017.

Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc. of Irvona is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
