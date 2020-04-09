|
WILLIAMSPORT - Lois E. Lilley, 89, of Williamsport, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Elwood O. Lilley on Feb. 14, 2000.
Born Feb. 14, 1931, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Clarence J. Sr. and Irene M. (Resh) Flayhart.
Lois was a member of St. Paul Calvary United Methodist Church for more than 75 years where she was a Sunday school teacher for more than 25 years and held many offices. She volunteered at the Williamsport Hospital Chaplain Office for 28 years and was assistant chaplain. Lois loved flower gardening with her niece Paulette and enjoyed cooking, baking, and fed the multitudes. Most of all, Lois cherished spending time with her family.
Surviving are her two children, Eileen J. Shearer (Bob) of Curwensville and Thomas E. Lilley (Diane) of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Elizabeth E. Melito (John), Robert E. Shearer (Ashley), Joshua T. Lilley (Julie), and Heather M. Lilley (Kyle Lose); and four great-grandchildren, Liam Melito, Quinn Melito, Maya Lilley, and Ethan Shearer.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by seven siblings, Clarence Flayhart, Jr., Catherine Rittenhouse, Doris Correll, Ruth Bassler, William Flayhart, Webster Flayhart, and infant brother, Warren Flayhart.
A graveside service to honor the life of Lois will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lois' name to Rescue Hose and Ladder Station 8 Ambulance Service, 408 Filbert St., Curwensville PA 16833.
Family and friends wishing to share a favorite memory or condolence may post it to Lois' memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com to be read at the graveside service that will be recorded and posted to Lois' memorial page.
Knight Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020