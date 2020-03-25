Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
LOIS J. (COWFER) THOMPSON


1930 - 2020
LOIS J. (COWFER) THOMPSON Obituary
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Lois J. Thompson, 89, of Brooksville, Fla., and formerly of Osceola Mills, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at her daughter's home.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1930 in Osceola Mills, the daughter of the late Harry and Kathryn (Tingle) Cowfer.

On Aug. 20, 1949 she married Roy G. Thompson who preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 2007.

Retired, Lois worked as a custodian with her husband, Roy at First Baptist Church in

Colorado Springs, Colo.

Lois was an avid Denver Bronco and Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Thompson of Brooksville, Fla.; sons, Robert Thompson and Dennis Thompson; a sister, Phyllis "Jane" Dunlap of Osceola Mills; two brothers, Thomas Cowfer of Osceola Mills and Paul Cowfer of Altoona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Marian Dunlap.

All services are private. Burial will be at Umbria Cemetery.

Online remembrances can be made at www.bennettandhouser.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. in Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
