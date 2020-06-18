Lois Jean (Marsh) Billotte, 84, of Clearfield, left our world and passed to the eternal life on June 17, 2020 while at the Geisinger Medical Center.
Born in Clearfield on Nov. 12, 1935 to Joseph S. and Irene (Freeman) Marsh, Lois was the fourth of seven children growing up in the East End area of Clearfield.
A 1953 graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Jean worked in several jobs all while raising a family. She served the people of Clearfield County as the Deputy Prothonotary and Clerk of Court until 2003 spanning nearly 30 years. But her most important and coveted job was taking care of her family.
Married in July of 1953 in Winchester, VA and lasting nearly 67 years, Jean is survived by her loving husband, Donald D. Billotte and four children, Kathy Proud and her husband Ed of Clearfield, Karen Nicklas and her husband Rick of Clearfield; Raymond L. Billotte of Gilbert, AZ, and Donald D. Billotte II of Clearfield; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Long of DuBois and Jackie Harmic; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Mildred Miller, Evelyn Collins, Gale Kruse and Doris Mullen; brother, Joseph (Sonny) S. Marsh Jr.; and grandson, Zachary S. Billotte.
Jean was a member of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church of Clearfield for 73 years and participated in the Church's Make a Joyful Noise gospel choir. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women group, and during her lifetime devoted her time to numerous charitable organizations in the Clearfield area.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., of Clearfield. The Rev. Mark S. Brower will officiate. A private interment will be held in the Friends Cemetery, Grampian.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests the memorial contributions be made to the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 1010 Dorey St., Clearfield, PA 16830 or the Area Agency on Aging, 103 N. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.