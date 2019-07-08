MORRISDALE - Lois Jean Buck, 77, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her residence.



Born July 31, 1941 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of the late Max and Mary (Williams) Wisor.



On Aug. 25, 1962 in Clearfield County, she wed Larry E. Buck who survives at home.



Also surviving are her children, Karen McQuillen, Philipsburg, Susan Kirk and husband Steve, Addison, N.Y., Lori Coble and husband Larry, Philipsburg and Tracy Bumbarger and husband Jim, Woodland; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ruth McGovern, Clearfield.



Along with her parents, she was preceded by her grandparents, Lex and Irvena Williams and her beloved pets, Pepi Poo and Teddy Bear.



Mrs. Buck was a member of Bigler United Methodist Church where she played the organ for the past 22 years. She was a 1959 graduate of Clearfield High School and was a homemaker. She had been employed at the former Green Stamp Store, JCPenney's, Sears, Bigler Brick Yard and Chardon Rubber and Land Mark, Ohio. She played keyboard and sang with her husband's band, The Heartbreakers, and later, Cheat-N-Hearts for 14 years. She did a lot of volunteer work for various organizations.



Family and friends will be received on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.



A Celebration of Life service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Ken Pry officiating.



Her final place of rest will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.



Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Ascera Care, 1015 Logan Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602, or online at,www.asceracare.com or to The Humane Society of the United States, 2100 L Street, NW, Washington, DC 20037 or online at www.humanesociety.org. Published in The Progress on July 8, 2019