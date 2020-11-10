BELLS LANDING - Lois Jean (Shaffer) Hipps, 67, of Bells Landing, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Born on May 14, 1953, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Elden and Evelyn (Bair) Shaffer of Redden Hill, Curwensville RD.
She held various jobs during her life and before her retirement had been employed by Clearfield County. She also worked for Greenwood Township alongside her husband for many years.
Jean enjoyed gardening, cooking and canning, spending time outdoors, hunting, especially with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family and friends, by whom she will be greatly missed. She loved animals, especially her dogs and horses.
On July 23, 1976, she wed John J. Hipps, who passed away on March 21, 2020.
She is survived by children, Jeff Hipps and his wife Beth of Curwensville, Linda Read of Clearfield, Lisa Barnett and her husband Chuck of Curry Run, Ron Hipps and his wife Betsy of DuBois, and Gary Shaffer and his wife Paula of Curwensville; and she was guardian to Tammy Kyler of Curwensville.
Jean is also survived by 14 grandchildren, Brad Hipps of Grampian, Nicki Owens of Bigler, Steven Moore and Devin Moore of Curwensville, Katie Weiss of Clearfield, Zach Park, Donald Ross and Zachary Ross of DuBois, John Shaffer and Emily Shaffer of Curwensville, James Kyler of Waynesburg, Kyle Kyler of Cheyenne, Wyo., Allen Harchak of Harrisburg and Jenny Harchak of State College.
She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, Beulah "Boots" (Tom) Hurd of Clearfield, Theressa "Tessie" (James) Johnston of Curry Run, Marie Adams of New Bethlehem, Sandra Hipps of Hanover, Md., and Rebecca Schurr of Bells Landing; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law, Barton "Ted" Hipps and Harry "Bud" Hipps; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Thompson and Joyce Ann McCracken.
No funeral service is scheduled at this time. The family will hold a memorial remembrance at a later date to be announced.
The family suggests memorial donations be made in Mrs. Hipps' memory to Penn Highlands Healthcare Community Nurses, 757 Johnsonburg Rd., Suite 200, St. Marys, PA 15857.
PA Simple Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
