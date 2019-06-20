LOIS M. CARPIN



CHESTER HILL - Lois M. Carpin, 92, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the residence of her daughter, Susan Carpin Myers, in Chester Hill.



Lois was born on July 27, 1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth M. (Platt) Reilly.



She was a 1943 graduate of Glendale High School, Cleveland.



Lois was married on Dec. 22, 1952, in Cleveland, to Dr. Germanus S. Carpin, who preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1996.



Lois was a dedicated homemaker, mother and wife. She loved to travel, especially to the beach and to Ireland. She had many interests outside the home. She loved playing bridge, volunteering, and family gatherings.



She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg, and a member of the church's Altar-Rosary Society. Locally, she was a volunteer with Lifeline and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. She also volunteered with the Baum Community Center during the years she lived in North Carolina. She also enjoyed tutoring students in reading. She was a staunch Republican, a diehard Notre Dame fan, and a proud supporter of the Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School athletic programs.



She was preceded in death by two sons, David G. and G. Daniel Carpin, in addition to her parents and husband.



Lois is survived by one daughter, Susan M. Carpin Myers, with whom she resided; two sons, Dennis G. Carpin and his wife Tracey L. of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Kevin G. Carpin and his wife Laurie A. of Philipsburg; 11 grandchildren, Christina M. Carpin Fox and her husband Brian, Michael D. Carpin, Sean G. Carpin and his wife Julie, Katharine M. Carpin, K. Matthew Carpin, David T. Carpin, S. Maureen Carpin, Cara D. Carpin Robinson and her husband Will, Germanus D. Carpin, Jarrod Carpin and his wife Erika, and Nicholas Carpin; three great-grandchildren, Jack and Ella Grace Carpin and Carter Robinson; two step-great-grandsons, Robert and Adam Hampton; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Carpin Heath, of Chester Hill and her three sons, Jason McCliment and his wife Jaime, Todd McCliment and his wife Ildiko, and Brandon McCliment and his wife Shawna, and their respective families; and numerous other extended family members. She was also survived by a beloved yellow lab, Micah.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Gibbons, celebrant.



Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, and on Saturday at the church from noon until the time of the funeral Mass. The Rosary will be recited on Friday at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.



Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, RD Philipsburg.



Memorial contributions may be made in Lois' memory to the SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, SVDP Diocesan Council, P.O. Box 231, Altoona, PA 16603.



Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com Published in The Progress from June 20 to June 21, 2019