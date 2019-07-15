PUNXSUTAWNEY - Our dearest Lois Verlee Kasten Blowers, born in Lum, Mich. on Sept. 29, 1927, passed smiling into the arms of Jesus when her heart failed at Penn Highlands DuBois on Friday, July 12, 2019.



She lived unselfishly, with loving and devoted service to her Lord, her husband of 68 years, her family, students and all the lives she encountered. She was teacher and mom to many, beginning her first year in an Illinois one-room schoolhouse. The majority of her teaching years was in Campbell, N.Y.



She was greatly loved and cherished by all who knew her, including her doctors and nurses through many hospitalizations.



She is survived by her husband, Donald Allan Blowers; and eldest daughter and caregiver, Rebecca E. (Blowers) Harvey, both of Punxsutawney; eldest son, Donald E. and Pam (Fugate) Blowers, of Monroe, N.C., and their three children, Samuel and Jessica (Nelson) Blowers, Matthew and Kayla (Saunders) Blowers, and daughter Sara; daughter, Anita Lois (Blowers) and Elon Morley, of Mifflinburg, and their four, Amaris, Ezra, Lois Pearl, Jed and Rosalie (Meadows) Blowers with the only great-grandchild, Kari Rose; son, Stephen P. and Pamela (Waud) Blowers of Estonia, Europe, and their eight, Agape, Daniel, Esther, Benjamin, Ethan, Ana, Abigail, Elisabeth. Also their "adopted" son, Thomas and Kate Dieffenbacher of Russia, and their three, Abigail, Lois, and Thomas Jr. She is also survived by her two sisters of Michigan, Wilma Kasten (93), and Elaine Sanford (90); and is aunt and great-aunt many times over.



The funeral will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 4 p.m. with her brother-in-law, the Rev. David Blowers officiating at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 312 Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



Friends and family will be received from 1-4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.



