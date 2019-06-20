LORAINE J. HUDSON



Loraine June Hudson, 81, of Clearfield, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Curwensville.



Ms. Hudson was born June 3, 1938 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, the daughter of Wilfred and Flora Mae (Hess) Hudson.



She had been a secretary for various businesses.



Ms. Hudson was affiliated with the Riverview Bible Church and the Clearfield Alliance Church where she served in the Joy of Living Bible Class.



Her main goal in life was serving the Lord by teaching boys and girls the Gospel. She did this through Child Evangelism Fellowship in Clearfield and Chicago.



June is survived by two siblings, Connie Lou Hudson, and Daniel Joseph Hudson and his wife Joanne, all of Clearfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Blair, Glenn, Maynard, Leonard and Clifford Hudson; a step-brother, Doyle Bell; and four sisters, Carmen Irwin, Twila Matter, Louise Stiner and Irene Somerville.



Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Eveleth officiating.



Interment will be at Stoneville Cemetery.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday from noon until the hour of services.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 104 W. Mahoning St., Suite 305/306, Punxsutawney, PA 15767; or Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com. Published in The Progress from June 20 to June 21, 2019