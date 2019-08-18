|
FLINTON - Loretta K. Traveny, 82, of Flinton, passed away at her residence on Aug 14, 2019.
She was born Nov. 1, 1936 in Flinton. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Margaret M. (Shope) Everhart.
She was a member of the Beaver Valley United Methodist Church.
She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Traveny; two daughters, Heidi at home and Rebecca Rowe of Manhatten, N.Y.; one brother, William Everhart of Ohio; two sisters, Doris Hayashi of Canada, Jill Wrye of Warriors Mark; and three grandchildren, Kenneth, Josh and Angela.
Preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Kenneth.
Friends will be received Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona.
Funeral service will be held at the Beaver Valley United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, with Pastor John officiating.
Interment will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of UPMC Altoona and nurses Roseia and Peggi for their kind work.
Condolences my be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019