NORTH HUNTINGDON - Loretta Bracco Mautino, 95, of North Huntingdon, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
She was born Dec. 9, 1924 to the late Michael and Agatha Bracco.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Mautino. Also preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Bracco, Donald Bracco, John Bracco, Virginia Bracco TeCarr, Mary Bracco Banco and Albert Bracco. Additionally, preceded by nephews, Donald Bracco and John Bracco; as well as nieces, Roberta Gerrain and Josephine LaScala.
Loretta was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Agnes Church. Originally from the Clearfield area, she was a dental technician practicing with Dr. Rougheux for 27 years. She then resided in Deep Creek, Md. and Port Charlotte, Fla. for many years before settling back in North Huntingdon.
In addition to spending much time in prayer and daily Mass, she enjoyed her beautiful flowers, listening to music, and watching the Steelers and Pirates.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, Robert Mautino, James Mautino, Rita Curran, William (Marilyn) Mautino, Thomas (Paula) Mautino, Bonita Ruozzi, Patricia (Fred) Porterfield, Mary Kay (Alfred) Simeone, Joan Bracco, Jennifer (Bryon) Whipkey, Deborah (David) LaScala, Mark (Maria) LsScala, and Diane (Larry) Fitzgibbon. Also surviving are many great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 23 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Ott Funeral Home Inc., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
Parting prayers will be held 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church.
Entombment will follow at Irwin Union Cemetery.
To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.