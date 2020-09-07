Lori Ann Spade, 53, of Clearfield died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
She was born on Nov. 10, 1966 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Edward English and Vivian Coble.
Lori enjoyed crocheting and doing crafts. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
She is survived by her husband, Harry 'Butch' Spade, whom she wed March 25, 1995; two children, Chad Spade and companion Trisha Webster, and daughter, Shauna Brown and husband Joshua; seven grandchildren, Hannah Brown, Hailey Brown, Hannah Adams, Hadassah Adams, Abishai Adams, Peter Adams, and Lily Adams; seven siblings, Dennis Coble and wife Sandra, Maynard 'Butch' Coble, Jeffrey Coble, Amy Howe and husband Walter, Larry Coble, Kevin Coble, and Sonya Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Hugh Martell; mother-in-law, Vera Martell; and brother-in-law, David Cole.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anthony Caiola officiating.
Interment will follow at Thompson Cemetery, Glen Richey.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 10-11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, 113 N. Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
