LOU ANN (BARRETT) KITCHEN
1935 - 2020
MAHAFFEY - Lou Ann (Barrett) Kitchen, 85, of Mahaffey went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home with her son Barry (her caregiver) by her side.

Lou Ann was born on April 20, 1935 in Cherry Corner, to the late Roland and Anna (Shoff) Barrett.

She was married on Oct. 5, 1951 to her loving husband, Sherman, who preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2015. They were married 64 years.

She was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Mahaffey, participating in many church events and activities. She loved her family, gardening, picking blueberries, baking and taking pictures.

She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members and visiting the shut-ins.

Mrs. Kitchen is survived by two sons, George E. and Barry L Kitchen, both of Mahaffey; one daughter, Debbie L (Gregory) Foust of Hot Springs, S.D.; two grandchildren, Michael (Kristin) Kitchen of Punxsutawney, and Marlena (Nathan) Mumau of Washington; six great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Abigayle Kitchen, Meckenzi and Iziack Geer, Alekzandria and Landyn Mumau; and one brother, Harry (Doris) Barrett of Chambersburg.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman; her parents; and sister, Phyllis (Barrett) Bronson.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor James Hurd officiating.

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Thompsontown.

Online condolences may be made at www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Waldron Funeral Home
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA 15757
(814) 277-9911
