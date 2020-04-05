|
|
CHERRY TREE - Louis "Louie" J. Jacobs, 93, of Cherry Tree, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the Fountains at Indiana in Indiana.
The son of Samuel and Elizabeth (Lazeration) Jacobsky, he was born on June 29, 1926 in Nanty Glo.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman Third Class during World War II on a subchaser boat in the South Pacific.
Since the 1950s, Louie's been a member and active volunteer of the Prince of Peace Parish in Northern Cambria.
He earned a B.A. degree from the former Indiana Normal School (now known as IUP) and a Masters in education from Duquesne University.
He married the former Joann (Evans) and they shared almost 50 years of marriage until her death in 1996. He was a beautiful dancer and he loved dancing with his wife Joann.
From 1949 to 1953, he taught at the former Cherry Tree High School. From the 1953 school consolidation until his retirement in 1989, he was employed at the Harmony School District, primarily as a business teacher.
Louie served on the board and as a volunteer with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Clearfield County, where his volunteerism efforts were focused largely upon the Harmony School District.
For many years Louie served on the Cherry Tree Borough Council.
Louie is survived by his son, Kristin "Kris" and wife Diane of Punta Gorda, Fla.; daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" McKeehen and husband Randy of Cherry Tree; four grandchildren, Kristi McKeehen, Misti McKeehen, Alexa Birchfield and husband Jeremy, and Adam Jacobs; and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Joann Jacobs; and his seven older siblings.
In accordance with the coronavirus guidelines, private services officiated by the Rev. Fr. Matthew Baum were held for Louie's immediate family at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Interment held at Citizens Cemetery in Cherry Tree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist with school assemblies at his beloved Harmony School District, may be made payable to the Harmony School District and forwarded in care of Mr. Brad Brothers, Jacobs Assembly Fund, Harmony School District, 5239 Ridge Road, Westover, PA 16692.
Online guestbook available at www.rairighfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020