Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Louise Othelia (Schwiderske) Williamson


1938 - 2019
Louise Othelia (Schwiderske) Williamson Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Louise Othelia Williamson, 81, of rural Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Feb. 19, 1938 in Forest, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Elsie (Rockey) Schwiderske.

Louise was a 1956 graduate of Cooper Township High School and a member of First Lutheran Church, Philipsburg. She enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time with her family.

On June 14, 1958 in Forest, she married Walton E. Williamson, who passed away March 5, 2010.

Louise is survived by five children: Amy Pancoast and husband Glenn of Philipsburg, Carol Hogan and husband Charles of Fayetteville, NC, Thomas W. Williamson of Philipsburg, Robert J. Williamson of Philipsburg and Laura Witherow and husband Lance of Morrisdale; sister, Karlene Murphy of Philipsburg; brother, Paul Schwiderske and wife Jean of Morrisdale; four grandchildren, Rockie Upshaw of Georgia, Elliot Pancoast and fiancée Krista Sallurday of Philipsburg, Elsa Witherow of Clearfield and EJ Williamson of Philipsburg; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis Upshaw, Eli Pancoast and Kai Pancoast.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua Allen Pancoast and two brothers, Robert and Edwin Schwiderske.

Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 4-6 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Christine Roe officiating. Louise will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Louise's memory may be made to First Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 377, Philipsburg, PA 16866 or to Allegheny Spay & Neuter Clinic, 1380 Shawville Hwy., Woodland, PA 16881.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
