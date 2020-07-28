1/
LUANN CLARE (LIGHTNER) KARRY
1973 - 2020
CHANTILLY, Va. - Luann Clare Karry, 46, of Chantilly, Va. and formerly of Coalport, died unexpectedly on July 14, 2020 in Chantilly, Va.

Born Sept. 6, 1973 in Clearfield, daughter of Ronald C. and Lois (O'Shell) Lightner. Preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her mother of Coalport; husband, Alec Karry; sons, Ryan C. Lightner and Garret L. Garber; sister, Ronda (Robert) Shepler; special niece, Kimberly; nephew, Bobby (Taylor) Shepler; great-niece, Sadie; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Coalport C & MA Church.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Fairview Cemetery, R.D. LaJose. Arrangements by Gibbons Funeral Home, Coalport.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
