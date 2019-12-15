Home

Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
LuAnn (Henry) Ricketts


1938 - 2019
LuAnn (Henry) Ricketts Obituary
IRVONA - LuAnn M. Ricketts, 81, of Irvona, died Dec. 13, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on July 26, 1938 in Irvona, the daughter of Charles Guy Augustus Henry and Ellen Elizabeth Frederick Henry.

She was a member of Irvona Presbyterian Church.

LuAnn was a Homemaker.

She was member of the True Blue Bible Class and an elder of the church, as well as a former member of the Berwinsdale Grange.

Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Billy (Sharon) Ricketts Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy (Ray) Geary; daughter and son-in-law, Mindy (Larry) Shock; daughter and son-in-law, Connie (Tim) Maida; brother, Clifford Henry; brother, Eugene Henry; sister, Sheila Henry; 11 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Guy Augustus Henry; mother, Ellen Elizabeth Frederick; husband, Billy Ricketts; brother, Charles Henry; brother, Glenn Henry.

Friends will be received Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona, and Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the Irvona Presbyterian Church, Irvona.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church with pastor Brenda Haws officiating.

Interment will follow in the Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Irvona Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 212, Irvona, PA 16656 in memory of LuAnn.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
