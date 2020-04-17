|
|
LANSE - Lucille A. Moore, 80, of Lanse, went to be with her the Lord on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Centre Crest Care Home, Bellefonte.
She was born Lucille Armetta Webber on Dec. 1, 1939, in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Willie O. Webber and Lucille (Maines) Webber.
Lucille was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School. During her lifetime, Lucille was employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Penshire Clothing, Philipsburg, a school bus driver at the former Manson Bus Co., Allport and later in the activities department at Windy Hill Nursing Home, Philipsburg, until the time of her retirement. For the past 43 years, she's been a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Forest, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and attending Bible study. She also enjoyed painting, (her paintings won several ribbons at the fair), doing crafts, fishing, baking and going to the movies with her mother-in-law, the late Isabel Moore.
She is survived by sons, George Moore Jr., Lanse; Daniel Moore, Hawk Run; Christopher Moore and wife Dr. Dawn Fiedorzyk, Drums; her grandsons, Daniel, Dale and Drew Moore, Drifting; a sister, Lorreen Fosselman, Magnolia, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother who had died at birth; a brother, Willie Webber; and sisters, Patsy Webber and Kathy Ann Webber.
Lucille remained strong in her faith of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to the end of this life and looked forward to eternal life in the presence of God. She was a kind and caring soul and a devoted, loving mother. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Her family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses, therapists, CNAs and staff who have taken such good care of her the past several years during this extended illness.
Burial will be at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Forest, at the convenience of the family with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.
The family recommends that memorial gifts be made to, St. John's Lutheran Church, 3471 Winburne-Munson Rd., Morrisdale, PA. 16858; Centre Crest Nursing Home, 502 Howard St., Bellefonte, PA 16823 or/, S.P.C.A of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020