CURWENSVILLE - Lucy Catherine Passarelli, 82, of Curwensville, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at her residence.
Born Feb. 11, 1937 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Vincent and Elsie (Patterson) Passarelli.
Miss Passarelli had worked in the banking industry for 25 years having worked for National Bank of the Commonwealth and also Union National/Integra Bank.
She loved to do crossword puzzles and was an excellent crochetier and knitter. She was an avid Steeler and Penn State Football fan and she loved cats.
Surviving is a sister, Joni Passarelli of Curwensville; and a brother, Vincent Passarelli of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:30 p.m., with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins as celebrant.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Wednesday evening Aug. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to either Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019