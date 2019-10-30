|
CHESTER HILL - Lucy Jane Kephart, 92, of Chester Hill, Philipsburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born Nov. 4, 1926 in Port Matilda, she was a daughter of the late John Quincy Adams and Mary Ann (Blazosky) Adams Latz.
Lucy was a 1944 graduate of Philipsburg High School and a 1947 graduate of the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse in the Army Nurse Cadet Corps in Washington D.C. following WWII and then at the Philipsburg Hospital until her retirement in 1987.
She was an involved member of Grace United Methodist Church in Philipsburg, and enjoyed traveling, collecting porcelain dolls, reading her Bible, having Bible studies with her sister-in-law Shirley, and visiting with her family and friends.
On Dec. 24, 1948 in Philipsburg, she married Clair Elwood Kephart, who passed away May 2, 1975.
Lucy is survived by a son, Elwood Lee Kephart and his wife Karen R. Cole of 29 Palms, Calif.; two daughters, Cheryl Ann Kephart of Clearfield and Linda Susan Demko and her husband Kenneth of Osceola Mills; two sisters, Anna Leforte of Alliance, Ohio and Mabel Wilkinson of Bellefonte; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Adams; and two sisters, Edith Hackman and Elsie Wesesky.
A funeral service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 912 E. Pine St., Philipsburg, on Friday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michelle R. Bodle officiating.
Lucy will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lucy's memory may be made to the , 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112; online at www.heart.org; the , 108R North 2nd St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830; online at www.cancer.org; or to your choice of a Bipolar Association.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019