PHILIPSBURG - Luella Eva Myers, 78, and Daniel Andrew Myers, 81, of (South) Philipsburg, were welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Nov. 18, 2019.
Luella passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, and Daniel passed away after a massive heart attack just nine hours later.
Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. He was unable to survive a day without her, 62 years just wasn't enough for them.
Luella was born April 4, 1941, in Coalport. Daniel was born March 28, 1938, in Philipsburg.
She was the daughter of George and Eva (Yarger) Warrick. He was the son of Daniel and Elizabeth (Sefcik) Myers.
They were preceded in death by their parents; siblings, Wava Lender, Mildred Curry, Lulu Warrick, Donald Warrick, Faye Ackley, Margaret Schultz, Jacob Myers, infant brother Daniel and two sets of infant twins. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Luella and Daniel were blessed with a large family. They were wed on June 28, 1958; together they raised loving children, Deloris L. Kozak "Dee", Elizabeth M. wife of Cliff Waple, Daniel G., Bryan S. husband of Debbie, Timothy P. husband of Beth, Karen M. Maguire, Lisa D. wife of Lester Smeal, James P., and Tracy L. wife of Dennis Lumadue. They were blessed with 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. Daniel is also survived by siblings, Linda Myers, Kathy wife of Fred Hockenburry, Geraldine Scott, Mary wife of Carl Sprankle, and Nathan, husband to Cathy.
Luella was a life-long member of Philipsburg Christian Missionary Alliance church, where she was a Sunday school and Bible school teacher for 40 years. She was the "House Mom" at the Centre County School of Nursing for many years. She retired from Raytheon. Luella's special interests and hobbies included baking, sewing, quilting and gardening.
Daniel's interests included a love for horses, old Westerns, hunting, working on and selling cars. He was a bus driver for many years at Fullington Trailways and also managed a gas station.
A joint viewing will be held Thursday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Philipsburg Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 319 Hemlock St., where a joint funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Hartsock and Pastor David Hockenburry officiating.
Luella, Dan, Mom, Dad, Gram, Pap, McMyers, Myers, Great Grammy, friend etc. -whichever you called them - will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
They will be laid to rest together at Centre UMC Cemetery, RD Osceola Mills.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
Family and friends may share memories online at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019