LUNA RAE MULLEN
2020 - 2020
Luna Rae Mullen, 17 days old, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in the loving arms of her family.

She was born at 7:49 p.m. on July 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, the loving daughter of Rachel (Dunbar) Husted and Mitchell Mullen of Clearfield.

In addition to her mommy and daddy, survivors include three big brothers, Jackson Husted, Maxwell Mullen and Miles Husted; two big sisters, Madison Mullen and Sadie Husted; her maternal grandparents, Robert Vance and Evelyn Dunbar of Clearfield; her paternal grandparents, Scott and Karen Mullen of Lanse and Kelly and Duane Luzier of Hustontown; aunts and uncles, Bryant Dunbar, Miranda (Kevin) Fusco and Benjamin Lukens.

Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.

To send online condolences go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
