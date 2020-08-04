Luna Rae Mullen, 17 days old, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 in the loving arms of her family.
She was born at 7:49 p.m. on July 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, the loving daughter of Rachel (Dunbar) Husted and Mitchell Mullen of Clearfield.
In addition to her mommy and daddy, survivors include three big brothers, Jackson Husted, Maxwell Mullen and Miles Husted; two big sisters, Madison Mullen and Sadie Husted; her maternal grandparents, Robert Vance and Evelyn Dunbar of Clearfield; her paternal grandparents, Scott and Karen Mullen of Lanse and Kelly and Duane Luzier of Hustontown; aunts and uncles, Bryant Dunbar, Miranda (Kevin) Fusco and Benjamin Lukens.
Arrangements are under the care of the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Inc., Clearfield.
