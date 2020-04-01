|
|
WARMINSTER - Lydia J. Sciamanna of Warminster, formerly of Curwensville, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at the age of 95.
Lydia was born in Camden, N.J., the daughter of the late Adeline and Pasquale DiGiosafatto.
Lydia devoted her life to creating a loving home for her family. A talented seamstress and wonderful cook, she produced a lifetime of beautiful garments and memorable homemade pasta dinners for the large extended family she loved so much. Lydia will be remembered for her strong faith and greeting everyone with a smile.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Domenic Sciamanna; daughter, Joanne McCaffrey; sister, Janet Garzarelli; and brother, Peter DiGiosafatto.
Lydia is survived by her children, Adele Nurek (John), Vincent (Anna), Annette Muth (Bill), Lorraine Jasper (John), and Domenic, Jr. (Bridget); son-in-law, John McCaffrey; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vilma Gatti and Mary Hagge; brother-and sisters-in-law, Romeo Sciamanna (Marlton, N.J.), Ada DiAndrea, and Concetta Sciamanna (Italy).
Due to the COVID-19 virus there will be no public visitation.
Private graveside services will be held at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde, at the convenience of the family
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Lydia J. Sciamanna may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020