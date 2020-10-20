1/1
M. LOUISE (SANKEY) COPENHAVER
1925 - 2020
OSCEOLA MILLS - M. Louise Copenhaver, 95, of Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Altoona, and formerly of Osceola Mills, died on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Maybrook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Altoona.

Born on Aug. 8, 1925 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Raymond and Julia D. (Voyzey) Sankey.

She married John A. Copenhaver, Jr. in November 1943; he preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 1976.

She was a member of the Osceola Mills United Methodist Church.

Louise was a retired bank teller for County National Bank in Osceola Mills, and was a graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two sisters, Grace Garvey and Norma Shaw; two brothers, Thomas Raymond Sankey and George (Skippy) Sankey.

She is survived by one daughter, Nancy L. Herr and her husband William of Altoona; two sons, John A. Copenhaver, III and his wife Carolyn of Tampa, Fla., and Gregory S. Copenhaver, Sr. and his wife Lisa of State College; seven grandchildren, William, Tina, Tracy, Jacki, Christa, Mackenzie and Gregory; six great-grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Daniel, Eliott, Nick, Cole and Marley; and one great-great grandson, Henry.

Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Donald Smith officiating. Burial will be at Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

There will be no visitation.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
