|
|
LUFKIN, Texas - M. Martin Houser, 77, of Lufkin, Texas, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.
Born June 15, 1942, in Altoona, he was a son of the Rev. Max M. Houser and Blanche (Moffat) Houser.
He graduated from the Altoona High School in 1960.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Catherine (Myers) Houser; daughter, Christine Houser, MD of League City, Texas and her husband Patrick Rovers; grandchildren, Tristan, Skyler, Sunderland and Castiel Houser; a sister, Kay Megonnell of Dauphin; one sister-in-law, Constance Brown and a brother-in-law Richard Myers, both of Lancaster; along with several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Martin attended three years of college at Albright College in Reading and Lycoming College in Williamsport. He graduated from Eckels College of Mortuary Sciences of Philadelphia, becoming a licensed funeral director.
In 1977 he became owner of The Bennett Funeral Home, Clearfield, later known as The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc., and was active at church and in the community, leading the joint adult Sunday school at West Side United Methodist weekly for many years.
After retiring in 2003, he moved to Texas to be near family and spend time sailing. He served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Galveston and then at First Presbyterian Church, Lufkin. Music was a vital part of his life from an early age, and for several years, he was an active member and pianist for the Onalaska UMC. He was also a member of the Lufkin Chapter #382 OES, and Lufkin Host Lions Club, where he served as the Lions' pianist for several years.
Private funeral services will be held for the family with Dr. Brian Wiggins officiating.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches.
The family suggests memorial contributions to First Presbyterian Church, 607 Janeway, Lufkin, TX 75904; or to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, 2704 S. John Redditt Dr., of Lufkin, Texas is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020