|
|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Mabel Gilliam, 92, of Osceola Mills, and formerly of Mercersburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at the Tyrone Hospital.
Born Feb. 22, 1927 in Montgomery Township, Franklin County, she was the daughter of Thomas O. and Amelia (Mills) Atherton.
She had retired from the Tuscarora Cafeteria after 14 years of service and also from Highs Dairy Store after 10 tears of service in 1989. Prior to that she had worked for 25 years in sewing factories (Highgreens Manufacturing and Ft Loudon Shirt Factory) and Heisey's Orchards in the Mercersburg and Maryland areas.
She was a member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church and a member of the former Clearfield Eastern Star Chapter 379 and the former Ladies Auxiliary of Mercersburg #6241. She enjoyed being with her family and fishing in Lewes, DE.
Surviving are three children: Norma Jean Thomas and husband Duane of Osceola Mills, Judy Bonciu and husband Catlin of Mercersburg and Sandy Huyett of Chambersburg. Also surviving are six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Ralph Shelly; her second husband, James Armstrong; and her third husband, the Rev. James Gilliam; a brother, Ray Atherton; and two sisters, Florence Atherton and Pearl Carbaugh. She was the last member of her generation.
Funeral services for Mabel Gilliam will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Robert Ludrowsky and Pastor Ethan Shearer co-officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Mercersburg.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from noon until time of services at 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019