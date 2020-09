BUTLER - Baby Madilynn Mae Hargenrader of Butler went to be with God on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.Madilynn was the beloved angel of Sarah Cutler, formerly of Clearfield, and Gregory Hargenrader. She is also survived by her brother, Liam; and her grandparents, Vickie Green of Clearfield, James (Heather) Cutler, and Michael (Jody) Hargenrader; and her great-grandparents, James (Mea) Merritt.She is loved and will be forever missed.All services will be held privately through the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Rd., Butler.