KYLERTOWN - Mahlon Benton Sones, better known as "Wimp", 90, formerly of Kylertown, passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at his daughter's home in Ashland, surrounded by family.
He was born Sept. 5, 1929, in Pine Glen, the son of the late Pauline (Benton) and Creighton Sones of Kylertown. He was the second oldest of seven siblings. He was married to Darlene Gladys Taylor by the Rev. Fleming in the parsonage of the Messiah Baptist Church on June 17, 1955. They shared 61 years of marriage before Darlene passed on Dec. 31, 2016.
He graduated from Snow Shoe High School in 1947. Wimp held many positions over the years as a truck driver, equipment operator, or mechanic at places like River Hill Coal Company, Avery Coal Company, EM Brown Trucking, United Refineries at the Kylertown Truckstop, Roscoe Orwick, Piper Aircraft and Hansolvan Coal Company. Wimp loved being together with his family, especially when there was laughter and a good crowd. He loved his wife's cooking and baking, especially her cherry pies and buckwheat pancakes to kickoff hunting season. Over the years, he enjoyed hunting with his boys and other family and friends. He was a very talented woodworker and enjoyed making outdoor furniture, birdfeeders, indoor cabinets, shelves and cradles. Wimp's favorite place to hang out was the West Branch Dairy Diner aka Pumpkin House, in Allport, where he was very adamant about visiting as long as he was physically able. Through the course of his latter years Wimp battled countless health setbacks but always pulled through stronger and more determined. Wimp became a living legend to his family and friends, an iron horse, a stallion.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Leslie Mease of Ashland; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Kimberly Sones of Lanse; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Stephen Pelton of Winburne; son, Mahlon Scott Sones of Lanse; daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Scott Mullen of Lanse; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Janet Nearhood of Philipsburg, Stanley Sones of Morrisdale and Carol Kreiger of Kylertown. Wimp was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; three sisters, Sue Pearce, Gladys Simms and Ann Kyler, all of Kylertown; and brother, Myles Sones of Hyde.
Family and friends are invited to share in a celebration of life service Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Allport with a dinner to follow for a time of fellowship.
Strange and Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019