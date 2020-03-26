|
|
LANSE - Mahlon Scott Sones, 53, of Lanse, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born Nov. 26, 1966, in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Mahlon B. "Wimp" and Darlene (Taylor) Sones, Lanse, formerly Kylertown.
Surviving are his daughter, Kalli Sones, and grandson, Rylen Sones of Munson; Sharon Mease and husband Leslie of Ashland, Bryan Sones and wife Kimberly of Lanse, Linda Pelton and husband Stephen of Winburne, and Karen Mullen and husband Scott of Lanse.
Scott had a fun-loving spirit and was beloved to his family and friends. He was a long-time dedicated employee of the Kwik Fill Auto Truck Plaza in Kylertown. He loved spending time with his friends playing games, watching sports or just hanging out. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. Growing up he played little league baseball for Kylertown and enjoyed hunting with his dad, brother and cousins. Over the years he also grew to enjoy the outdoors by camping, canoeing and 4-wheeling. He was a member of the Carpathian Club, Hawk Run. He was a private man who, while not comfortable in a crowd, still had a big heart for people. He will be deeply and sadly missed.
There will be no public visitation.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, a celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
He will be laid to rest in Messiah Baptist Cemetery, Lanse.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kalli Sones, 3631 Casanova Rd., Munson, PA 16860.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020