MARCELLA J. (STOVER) BENS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARCELLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Marcella J. Stover (Smeal) Bens of Greensboro, N.C. passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side.

She had been under hospice care for two years. Marcella was originally from Philipsburg, the oldest daughter of Clair and Bella (Vaughn) Stover of N. Philipsburg.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Mahlon Robert Smeal of N. Fort Myers, Fla. and Glenn R. Smeal, Sr. of Durham, N.C.

Marcella is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert A. Bens, and her daughter Rebecca S. Ditoro; two daughters-in-law, Nancy K. Smeal of Florida, and Anne F. Smeal of N.C.; two sisters, Marguerite J. Reed of N.Y., and Ethel (Ted) Kolbe of Pennsylvania; two step-sons, Daniel (Katrina) Bens, Philip (Laurie) Bens, and step-daughter Elaine. She had two nieces and five nephews, as well as 11 grandchildren that included Robby K. Smeal of Ohio, Rebecca L. Smeal of Pennsylvnia, Glenn R. Smeal, Jr. of N.C.. In addition, she had many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Marcella will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, N.C. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 275-8408
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved