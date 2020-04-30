GREENSBORO, N.C. - Marcella J. Stover (Smeal) Bens of Greensboro, N.C. passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side.
She had been under hospice care for two years. Marcella was originally from Philipsburg, the oldest daughter of Clair and Bella (Vaughn) Stover of N. Philipsburg.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Mahlon Robert Smeal of N. Fort Myers, Fla. and Glenn R. Smeal, Sr. of Durham, N.C.
Marcella is survived by her husband of 37 years, Robert A. Bens, and her daughter Rebecca S. Ditoro; two daughters-in-law, Nancy K. Smeal of Florida, and Anne F. Smeal of N.C.; two sisters, Marguerite J. Reed of N.Y., and Ethel (Ted) Kolbe of Pennsylvania; two step-sons, Daniel (Katrina) Bens, Philip (Laurie) Bens, and step-daughter Elaine. She had two nieces and five nephews, as well as 11 grandchildren that included Robby K. Smeal of Ohio, Rebecca L. Smeal of Pennsylvnia, Glenn R. Smeal, Jr. of N.C.. In addition, she had many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Marcella will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, N.C. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
Published in The Progress from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.