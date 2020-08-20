OAKMONT - Marcia Slopey, 84, of Oakmont, formerly a long-time resident of Penn Hills, went to heaven Aug. 14, 2020.



Marcia was born in Altoona and raised in Olanta, a daughter of Clark and Meda Barnett. She was preceded in death by her only sibling, Don Barnett.



Marcia was the loving wife of Jim Slopey for 62 years. Marcia started a career as a registered nurse at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, but graciously set this aside to raise her family.



In addition to Jim, she is survived by her children, Greg (Delphine) Slopey of Olanta, Tami (Tom) Ribar and Brad of Pittsburgh. Marcia was proud of her three grandchildren, Jessa, Lexi, and Nathan; and one great-grandson, Avery.



She spent many years in various volunteer positions and was a long-time member of Trinity Tower Methodist Church in Penn Hills. Marcia spent countless hours championing for the needs and independence of her son Brad's challenges as a Down Syndrome child. Brad went on to complete a 28-year career as a full-time file clerk for Allegheny County, due in large part to the opportunities Marcia provided. She was one of the co-founders of Shining Arrow, a recreational program in Penn Hills for special needs children. Later in life, Marcia trained and served as a post-partum doula for many fortunate families.



A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



The family is appreciative of the tender care Marcia received in her final days at the hospice at Canterbury Place in Lawrenceville.



In lieu of flowers, suggested donations can be made to Trinity Tower Methodist Church, Family Hospice, or the Parkinson Foundation.



Arrangements entrusted to Trenz Funeral Home, Inc., 11110 Frankstown Rd, Pittsburgh (Penn Hills).

