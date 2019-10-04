|
MAHAFFEY - Margaret A. "Peg" Chilcote, 82, of Mahaffey, Passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born Aug. 20, 1937, in Philipsburg, to the late Stephen and Mary (Luther) Blasko.
Peg was a member of The Oasis Ministry in Dubois. She and her late husband, Harry C. Chilcote, Sr., traveled many places for missionary work which they did for many years together. She also taught Sunday School at the Calvary Chapel Church and was head cook at the Mt. Calvary Camp Grounds.
Peg was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who gushed with pride over her family.
She is survived by two sons, Harry "Dusty" Chilcote, Jr. and wife Cheryl of New Stanton, Randy Chilcote and wife Angel of Mahaffey; three daughters, Sandra McLean and husband Danny of Philippi, W. Va., Trudy Hugill and husband Ed, and Shelly Spencer and husband Jerry, all of Mahaffey; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Harry, who preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2010, she was also preceded in death by two granddaughters, Destiny Chilcote and Ella Grace Hugill; and one grandson, Levi Chilcote.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Calvary Chapel Church in Mahaffey where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Brady officiating.
Interment will follow at New Washington Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019