DUBOIS - Margaret A. (Fleming) Rafferty passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.



Born July 15, 1940, in Kewanee, Illinois, she was the only daughter of the late Francis "Frank" E. and Beatrice B. (Yerschage) Fleming. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



Margaret was a graduate of Riverside Poly High School class of 1958. In July of 1958, she married Joseph W. Rafferty in Riverside, California. This union lasted for 59 years. He preceded her in death in June 2018.



Margaret was employed by the Riverside County Department of Social Services before her retirement in 1994. She moved to Pennsylvania where she spent her time with her beloved Joseph.



Margaret is survived by four children, Patrick J. Rafferty (Peter Shott), San Francisco, California, Margaret "Katy" Rafferty, Riverside, California, Michael (Kelsey) Rafferty, Greensburg, and Sean (Barbara) Rafferty, Walkersville, MD; eight grandchildren, Erin, Meaghan, Colin, Devin, Kayla, Lauren, Noah, and Elijah; five great-grandchildren, Mason, Cora, Eleanor, Liam, and Baylee, as well as several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two brothers, Francis C. Fleming and Bernard J. Fleming.



Margaret's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Patricia Sensor Soper for her compassion toward Margaret.



All services were private and held at the convenience of Margaret's family. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. Burial will be in Luthersburg-Union Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America at www.vva.org.



Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com. Published in The Progress from July 5 to July 6, 2019