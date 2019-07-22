PHILIPSBURG - Margaret A. Timchak, 87, a guest of Windy Hill Village of the Presbyterian, Philipsburg, died Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.



Born Nov. 13, 1931 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Edna (Kephart) Walstrom.



Margaret was employed at JBC Sewing Factory in Madera and retired from General Cigar Factory in Philipsburg.



She enjoyed camping, fishing and tending to her garden.



Margaret was married to Gerald Timchak, who preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 1990.



Surviving is a son Gerald Timchak and a daughter Nancy (John) Knowles, both of Philipsburg.



Also surviving are two grandchildren, Kim and Carrie Knowles; two great grandchildren, Brendan Roach and Kailey Anderson; and a sister, Shirley Clark.



Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and four brothers, Harold, Alvin, Benjamin and Kenney Walstrom.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or service.



The Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.



Online condolences may be made at birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com. Published in The Progress from July 22 to July 23, 2019