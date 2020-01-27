|
|
STATE COLLEGE - Margaret Ann (Peggy) Lewis Abernethy, 79, of State College, passed away Jan. 21, 2020 at the Hearthside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Peggy was born on March 18, 1940 in Philipsburg to Robert M. Lewis and Margaret Sherkel Lewis.
She grew up in Houtzdale, attending Moshannon Valley High School, graduating with the class of 1958. She was a member of the marching band. During her high school years she worked at her grandfather's business, The Sherkel Theater as well as the Eureka store.
After high school, Peggy pursued a career in nursing at Phillipsburg State Hospital School of Nursing. As a registered nurse, Peggy worked at Phillipsburg Hospital, Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C. and then moving back to the State College area, she worked at Willowbank Hospital in Bellefonte, continuing her career at Centre Community Hospital - Mt. Nittany Medical Center until her retirement in 2000.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, of State College; her son, Robert S. and his wife Jody (DuFour); and two granddaughters, Riley and Regan, residing in Williamsport;
her daughter, Lara and husband Marc and two grandsons, Sam and Luke Garda, residing in Sewickley.
Also surviving are two brothers, John Lewis (his late wife Rosie) of Houtzdale, and Richard and his wife Shirley Lewis of Smithmill.
Peggy was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. She was an avid baker, enjoyed trying new recipes, reading, and especially cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Peggy enjoyed meeting and helping all the patients and their families, along with spending time with her co-workers during her nursing career.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Hearthside Nursing Home where she resided for the past four and half years.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in Peggy's name to https://curealz.org, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding research for Alzheimer's disease.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral Home, 1034 Benner Pike, State College.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020