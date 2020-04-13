Home

Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
MARGARET E. "PEGGY" (SHUBERT) HEPBURN

MARGARET E. "PEGGY" (SHUBERT) HEPBURN Obituary
GRAMPIAN - Margaret E. "Peggy" Hepburn, formerly of Grampian, passed away April 3, 2020 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Peggy was born in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Charles & Betty (Haag) Shubert.

She attended Dubois Area High School and graduated with the Class of 1961.

She is survived by husband, Ray Hepburn; daughters, Phyllis Hepburn of Walnutport and Pamela Hepburn of Coopersburg; also surviving are her nieces, Angela Sharr, and Jwan Johnson Nguyen (Hoai) and their daughter Elodie.

She loved her backyard wildlife, watching and feeding the birds and squirrels, as well as gardening. Peggy was a volunteer for more than 30 years with the Upper Saucon Ambulance Corps as an associate member. In later years, she was the associate coordinator.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Peggy was predeceased by her sister, Judy Shubert Johnson.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Weber Funeral Homes at Hamilton, 1619 Hamilton St., Allentown.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
