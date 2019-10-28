Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Margaret E. Rougeux


1926 - 2019
Margaret E. Rougeux Obituary
KARTHAUS - Margaret E. Rougeux, 93, of Karthaus, died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.

Born on July 13, 1926 in Grassflat, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Jacobson) Bugosh. She married Kenneth M. Rouguex on Dec. 3, 1949 in Frenchville: he survives at home.

She was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Karthaus.

She was a homemaker and former owner/operator of Village Ceramics and Fisher's Bar and Grill. She was a 1944 graduate of the former Snow Shoe High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: two sisters, Elizabeth Bugosh and Velma Casher; and one brother, John Bogosh Jr.

Along with her husband, she is survived by: two daughters, Daria D. Sessamen of Middletown, PA and Diana D. Rees and her husband Gary of Snow Shoe; two sons, Timothy D. Rougeux and his wife Cynthia of Snow Shoe, and Kenneth J. Rougeux and his wife Wanda of Karthaus; eight grandchildren, Scott, Jason, Kimberly, Jeremy, Pamela, Amanda, Stephanie and Colt; 10 great-grandchildren, Dakota, Chase, Brandy, Jason, Reagan, Elizabeth, Emma, Jillian, Caleb and Easton; and one great-great grandchild, Caysen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Karthaus with Pastor Vicki Beilfuss officiating. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Karthaus.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 3637 Main St., Karthaus, PA 16845.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
