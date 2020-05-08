Margaret E. (Kelemen) Whipple
1927 - 2020
MORRISDALE - Margaret E. Whipple, 93, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at AristaCare at Hearthside, State College.

Born May 5, 1927 in Forest, she was the daughter of the late George and Veronica (Bosci) Kelemen.

On Nov. 24, 1945, she wed Harold Earle Whipple, who preceded her in death on April 25, 1972.

Surviving are her son, H. Dennis Whipple and his wife Sharon, Morrisdale; her granddaughter, Jennifer Kay Winkler, Tappahannock, VA.

She was the last of her generation.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Donny Whipple; a grandson-in-law, Anthony Winkler; her sister, Anne Kelemen, who resided with Margaret for a number of years.

She was a 1945 graduate of the former Cooper Twp. High School. She was a life long member of St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church where she was one of the founding members of St. Agnes Rosary Society and church organist for 25 years. She was a tax collector for Morris Township for 32 years.

Private services will be held and she will be laid to rest at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.

Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to: St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Building Fund, 22 St. Agnes Dr., Morrisdale, PA 16858.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to your family
Anna Schultz
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss..thoughts and prayers to you and your family..
Anna Schultz
Friend
