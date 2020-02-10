|
|
CLEARFIELD - Margaret J. Bennett, 88, of Clearfield, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 23, 1931 in Glen Richey, the daughter of Albert and Margaret (Gill) Johnson.
Mrs. Bennett was a graduate of Clearfield High School, class of 1949.
She had assisted her husband Harold in various ways at The Bennett Funeral Home, which he founded in 1957 at its present location in Clearfield, becoming The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. in 1977. She also worked at and retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Welfare.
Mrs. Bennett was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church of Clearfield where she was active in the Friendship Class, helped with Sunday School and in the church
kitchen and was involved with the rebuilding of the church after the fire of 1968.
She was also involved in the United Methodist Women.
She enjoyed playing cards with the Merry Widows Group, watching Steelers and Penn State football and was an excellent seamstress.
Margaret is survived by her children, Stephen H. Bennett and his wife Debbie and Ann
Marie Martell and her husband Steve, all of Clearfield; three grandchildren, Andy Lemmo (Jessica), Kimberly Cowder and Victoria Bennett; six great grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Jayden, Bryson, Liliahnna and Jenson; a brother, Albert Lee Johnson of Virginia; and three nephews, Kirk, David and Mark Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harold Bennett, whom she married Feb. 21, 1952 and who passed away Sept.14, 1990.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Dr. C. Frederick Ralston and Pastor T. J. McCabe co-officiating.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020