WEST DECATUR - Margaret J. Shimmel, 91, of West Decatur, died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Jacqueline and Ronald Phillips.
Born on Oct. 2, 1927 in Houtzdale, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys (Archer) Domanick. She married John E. Shimmel in 1944 in Philipsburg, he preceded her in death in 1987.
She attended the Nazarene Church in Clearfield.
She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three sisters, Georgia Hilliard, Helen Phillips and Ruth Quick; and three brothers, Thomas, Edward and Donald Domanick.
She is survived by one daughter, Jacqueline Phillips and her husband Ronald of West Decatur; three sisters, Dorothy Shaeffer of Carlisle, Shirley Botwright of CA, Beverly Beck and her husband Roy of Port Matilda and Gloria Ranker of York; four grandchildren, Ronnie Phillips Jr. and his wife Lynette, Ryan Phillips and his wife Sheila, Pastor Ricky Phillips and his wife Karen and Peggy Renee Dinant and her companion Anthony Hudack; 10 great-grandchildren, Ronnie III, Ryan II, Seth, Peyton, Zachary, Gavin, Gaaron, Sierra, Kiersten and Trey; and nine great-great grandchildren, Riley, Brooke, Hunter, Alayna, Amberly, Justice, Adilyn, Mason and Landon.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremations Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with Pastor Richard Vandervort officiating. Burial will be at the Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery in Morrisdale.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 12 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
The family wants to thank Care Givers of America and all the excellent care givers that took care of Margaret.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Asera Care Hospice, 1015 Logan Blvd., Altoona, PA 16602.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019