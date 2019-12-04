|
PHILIPSBURG - Margaret Jean "Peggy" Barnes, 84, formerly of (North) Philipsburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born April 1, 1935 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of George and Mary (Burge) Acton.
Peggy was a 1953 graduate of Philipsburg High School and a 1956 graduate of the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at the former Philipsburg State General Hospital for 10 years.
Peggy was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg. She was a member of the church choir and a volunteer for the American Red Cross.
On Aug. 13, 1966 in Philipsburg, she married John K. Barnes, who passed away Nov. 18, 1991. Peggy is survived by a brother, H. Roger Acton of Chambersburg; and an aunt, Geraldine Burge of Morrisdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Friday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Father Robert McKay IV officiating.
Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Peggy will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 170, Philipsburg, PA 16866; or to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019