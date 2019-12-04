Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jean "Peggy" (Acton) Barnes


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Jean "Peggy" (Acton) Barnes Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Margaret Jean "Peggy" Barnes, 84, formerly of (North) Philipsburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.

Born April 1, 1935 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of George and Mary (Burge) Acton.

Peggy was a 1953 graduate of Philipsburg High School and a 1956 graduate of the Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse at the former Philipsburg State General Hospital for 10 years.

Peggy was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg. She was a member of the church choir and a volunteer for the American Red Cross.

On Aug. 13, 1966 in Philipsburg, she married John K. Barnes, who passed away Nov. 18, 1991. Peggy is survived by a brother, H. Roger Acton of Chambersburg; and an aunt, Geraldine Burge of Morrisdale.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Friday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Father Robert McKay IV officiating.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Peggy will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Peggy's memory may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 170, Philipsburg, PA 16866; or to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -