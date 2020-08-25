RAMEY - Margaret L. "Peggy" Jones, 87, of Ramey, formerly a resident of Greystone Manor in Bellmeade for the last five and a half years, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at her son's residence.
Born on March 11, 1933 in Madera, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Vera (Walstrom) Grattan.
On Oct. 17, 1951 she married Robert W. Jones in St. Andrew Catholic Church, Waynesboro. He preceded her in death in 2014.
She was a member of Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America St.Victoria Court #646. She worked at Sylvania, Moshannon Valley Medical Center, CNB Bank in Madera, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking and painting, along with spending time with her family.
She is survived by two children, Cindy Faughner, and her husband Greg, of Mt. Holly, NJ, Robert H. Jones, and his wife Marty, of Ramey; two brothers, Leo Grattan of Pittsburgh and Thomas Grattan of Braden, FL; five grandchildren, Scott (Erin) Jones, Desiree (Ottis) Williams, Ryan (Lisa) Faughner, Lindsey (Jeremy) Zwierzynski and Emily (Jason) Clevenstine.
She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, Brandon Wolfe, Onna Williams, Zoey Williams, Dominic Clevenstine, Ronan Faughner, Hudson, Faughner, Jaxton Clevenstine, Jade Zwierzynski, Zane Zwierzynski and Rylyn Clevenstine.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Grattan; five sisters, Dorothy Marcellie, Mae O'Conner, Patricia Smith, Joann Baer and infant sister, Eileen.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Beulah Cemetery, Ramey. Father Joseph Czarkowski will officiate. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice Care's Alzheimer's Care, 1701 12th Ave., Bldg. D, Altoona, PA 16601 or Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave. Suite 400, Alexandria, VA 22314.
