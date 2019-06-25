MARGARET L. O'DONNELL



Margaret L. "Peggy" O'Donnell, 90, of Clearfield died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.



She was born on Aug. 10, 1928 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Frank S. and Martha (Tiedgen) Litz.



Mrs. O'Donnell retired in 1988 from the Clearfield Area School District. In her spare time, she enjoyed puzzles, coloring, reading and was an avid collector of dolls.



She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, where she was also a member of the Rosary and Altar Society. She was a member of the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Auxiliary and a volunteer with the former Mercy Mission.



Mrs. O'Donnell is survived by two children, Michael E. O'Donnell and wife Gail of Clearfield and Tina Kovalchick and husband John of Windsor, CO; six grandchildren, Britne, Jobie, Shae, Jesse, Francine and Kathy; twelve great-grandchildren, Gavin, Michael, Phoebe, D.J., Hazel, Annie, Addie, Carter, Ashley, Lindsey, Heath and Reed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. O'Donnell on Oct. 14, 1993; a grandson, John; three sisters, Mary Kelly, Annabell Aveni and Jean LoPresti; and six brothers, William, Edwin, Rex, Noel, Gerald and Ray Litz. Mrs. O'Donnell was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



As per Mrs. O'Donnell's wishes, viewing will be for immediate family only.



Everyone is invited to a public mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Monday at 2 p.m. with Msgr. Henry L. Krebs as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to charity of donors choice.



Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.



To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Progress from June 25 to June 26, 2019