Margaret Mary Schmidt, 98, of Clearfield and formerly of Winburne, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 at Mt. Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born Oct. 29, 1920 and on June 24, 1941, she wed Richard H. Schmidt, who preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 1998.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Bessie Schmidt; her grandchildren, Kimberly A. Schmidt, Winburne, Michael Schmidt, Japan, Richard Schmidt, Chicago, IL; Douglas Scott, Dayton, OH; her great-grandchildren, Destiny, Kassidy, John, Jennifer, Madison and Richard Jr.
Margaret was the last of her generation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Ronald R. and John J. Schmidt and a sister, Betty.
Margaret was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Forest where she was very active in the choir and women's group. She was a homemaker and very lovingly dedicated to her family.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale and again on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Forest, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Zitsch officiating. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to, , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 or at, www.alz.org.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019