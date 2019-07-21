Home

Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Ramey
2550 Union Street
Ramey, PA 16671
(814) 378-7161
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Ramey, PA
More Obituaries for Margaret Pnakovich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Pnakovich


1927 - 2019
Margaret Pnakovich Obituary
RAMEY - Margaret Pnakovich, 92, of Knickerbocker Villa, formerly of Ramey, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Penn Highlands Dubois.

Born on Jan. 7, 1927 in Ramey, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Burnosky) Pnakovich.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She worked at the Brooklyn Army base at the end of WWII and as a waitress for Shraff's Restaurant until she retired.

She is survived by nephews, Ronald Shimmel, Robert Matchock, Ronald (Nancy) Matchock and his children, Samantha Matchock and Jacob Matchock, and numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Anne Brisson, Ethel Shimmel, Elizabeth Pnakovich, Mary Martinell; and seven brothers, John, Paul, Joseph, Martin, Andrew, Method, and Joey Pnakovich.

At Margaret's request, there will be no viewing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey. The Rev. Fr. Zab Amar will be celebrant.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Brisbin.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from July 21 to July 22, 2019
