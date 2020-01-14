|
PHILIPSBURG - Margie L. Lucas, 93, of Philipsburg, and formerly of Chester Hill, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
Margie was born on April 11, 1926, in (Old Moshannon) RD Osceola Mills, a daughter of the late William and Sarah A. (Johnson) Cartwright.
Margie was married on June 19, 1948, in Osceola Mills, to Donald D. Lucas, who preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 2005.
Margie was employed during her working career with Pennshire Clothes, Inc., formerly located in Chester Hill. She and her husband also owned and operated the former Philipsburg Kwik Chick Market.
Margie was a member of the "Church that Meets in Ramey" and the "Mom's Club." Earlier in her life, she had been a member of the Grace United Methodist Church (formerly the Evangelical United Brethren) in Philipsburg. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and her "grand-dogs."
Margie is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Cleary and her husband Joseph of Edinburg, Va., Betsy Lucas Kelly and her husband Gary of Woodbridge, Va., and Beth A. Giffen and her husband Scott of Ashburn, Va.; one son, William "Bill" Lucas and his wife Donna of Reedsville; eight grandchildren, Nathan Lucas, Heather Lucas, Joshua Lucas and his wife Jeana, Macie Lucas, Jessica Kelly and her husband Christopher King-Archer, Meagan Cleary and her husband Dr. Colin Flaveny, Nicholas Giffen and his wife Tory Paronish and Aaron Giffen and his wife Karleigh; nine great-grandchildren, Dylan Lucas, Kaleb Wesley, Rylan Lucas, Oliver Lucas, Nora Lucas, Kelly King, Lucas King, Emma King and Oliver Giffen; two sisters, Loretta Brinkman and her husband Ronald of Murraysville and Dorothy Fair of Monroeville; one brother, Donald Cartwright of Curwensville; a sister-in-law, Joyce Cartwright of RD Osceola Mills; and numerous other extended family members.
Margie was preceded in death by one infant brother, Thomas Cartwright; and four brothers, Robert, William, Richard and Ronald Cartwright, in addition to her parents and husband.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Kevin Howard officiating.
Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in American Legion Cemetery, Brisbin.
Memorial contributions may be made in Margie's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
Published in The Progress from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020