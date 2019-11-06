|
SMITHMILL - Marianne Stine, 68, passed away on the evening of Nov. 5 at her Smithmill home, surrounding by family and comforted by her strong faith in Jesus Christ.
Marianne was born Feb. 3, 1951 in Philipsburg, to Marion Light and James Knepp.
She married Michael Stine of Houtzdale in 1974.
Marianne and Mike have two daughters, Jennifer and Sarah, and are blessed with seven grandchildren including a set of twins and triplets. Marianne will forever be "Grammy Stine" to Alison, Jacob, Aubrey, Reagan, Jackson, Ellis and Logan.
Marianne was the youngest of four sisters, Fran Lefort, Donna Corso, Peg Cain, and big sister to their brother, Jim Knepp. She was loved and will be missed by her nieces and nephews and many, many dear friends.
Marianne loved her flower gardens, crocheting and quilts. She proudly spent her life caring for her husband, their home and children. She will always be remembered for her genuinely loving, thankful, generous heart, and sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her mother Marion Light; father, James Knepp; in-laws, John Gilbert and Isabelle Stine; beloved nephew, Steve Mayes; and dear friend Bonnie Socoski.
Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. The Rosary will be recited Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, Houtzdale. The Rev. Marc J. Solomon will be celebrant.
Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madera.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019